Big Bear, CA – The Southern California Mountains Foundation Urban Conservation Corps AmeriCorps program is now recruiting individuals ages 18-25 years old that want to serve for 6 months on a service crew that will help restore and protect the San Bernardino National Forest. AmeriCorps service crew members will provide wildfire disaster mitigation services that will target some of the most hazardous areas on the San Bernardino National Forest that are at the highest risk of wildfires due to the current drought conditions in California.

Members of the AmeriCorps program will also recruit and train over 1,000 volunteers from the local communities to assist in mitigation efforts and to work alongside of members. The Southern California Mountains Foundation Forest Aid Corps AmeriCorps program has been a flagship program that works alongside of the US Forest Service and has trained hundreds of young people to become the next generation of stewards of our public lands.

Members of the AmeriCorps program will be required to work Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday each week for six months. Members will receive a monthly living allowance of $800 while earning an education award of $2200 at the completion of the program. The education award can be used to go to a specific school or repay qualifying student loans.

Applications are available at MountainsFoundation.