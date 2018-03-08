Southern California Mountains Foundation Seeks Public Input

Big Bear, CA – The Southern California Mountains Foundation is seeking public comments regarding their upcoming State of California Off-Highway Motor Vehicle Recreation Division grant proposals that were preliminarily submitted on March 5, 2018. This opens the second public review and comment period. Comments can be submitted through Monday, April 2, 2018 by 5pm.

The Foundation will review and consider all public comments and submit the final application to the State on May 7, 2018. Initial public comments were solicited and received by the Foundation in January and February of this year. They are submitting one proposal that will support Off-Highway Vehicle (OHV) education programs on the San Bernardino National Forest.

The Foundation is soliciting public input specific to the 2017-2018 grant application proposals for Cooperative Agreements with the Off-Highway Motor Vehicle Recreation Division. They are encouraging constructive comments/suggestions that will enable them to improve the program.

Our preliminary applications will be available for review online by visiting the California State OHV Grants and Cooperative Agreements program atwww.ohv.parks.ca.gov. Hard copies may be requested by contacting Linda Stamer at lstamer@mountainsfoundation.org. The Division’s website will provide detailed instructions for accessing the preliminary application and submitting comments. Comments must be submitted via email to both the OHMVR Division and the Southern California Mountains Foundation by April 2, 2018 at 5pm. Comments to the Southern California Mountains Foundation should be submitted to Linda Stamer at lstamer@mountainsfoundation.org and to California State Parks by using the “Grants” tab on their website at www.ohv.parks.ca.gov. The preference for receiving comments is by email but can also be sent directly to the State of California by mail by April 2, 2018 at:

California State Parks

OHMVR Division

1725 23rdStreet

Sacramento, CA 95816

Attention: Grants Manager

and to the Southern California Mountains Foundation at:

OHV Grant Comments

Linda Stamer

1355 W. 26th St San Bernardino, CA 92405