Big Bear Lake, Ca April 12, 2017 – Mammoth Resorts, the owner of Mammoth Mountain Ski Area, Snow Summit, Bear Mountain and June Mountain, today announced that it has entered into a definitive agreement to be acquired by a newly formed entity controlled by affiliates of the Aspen Skiing Company, L.L.C. and KSL Capital Partners, LLC.

The transaction is expected to close by the end of the third quarter of 2017, and is subject to certain closing conditions, including regulatory approvals. Terms of the transaction were not disclosed.

“Mammoth has been Southern California’s mountain home since 1948,” said Rusty Gregory, Chairman and CEO of Mammoth Resorts. “After doubling down on our offerings to Southern California with the purchase of Snow Summit and Bear Mountain in 2014, joining this new venture led by Aspen and KSL is the next logical chapter in the story of Mammoth Resorts.

By also acquiring and integrating Bear Mountain and Snow Summit into Mammoth we cemented Mammoth Resorts’ position as the leading provider of ski and summer mountain experiences for all of Southern California,” said Barry Sternlicht, Chairman and CEO of Starwood Capital Group.

“If you live in Southern California and want to ski, Mammoth, June, Bear and Snow Summit universally come to mind first,” said Eric Resnick, CEO of KSL. “This transaction will allow the combined company to better serve Mammoth’s loyal customers while at the same time exposing these world-class resorts to a broader audience. Mammoth Resorts does so many things well.”

Mammoth will continue to honor the resort’s existing pass products that are currently on sale.





