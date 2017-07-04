Monday evening around 6:30 a vegetation fire was reported in the Sugarloaf area which was unrelated to an earlier structure fire in the town of Sugarloaf. Big Bear Fire Department with Cal-Fire and Forest Service Fire responded. The fire is being described as small but smoke may still be visible from the Erwin Lake area. Air tankers and water dropping helicopters have been working with ground crews with good success. Although we don’t have a size to report we were told that the local firefighters with Big Bear Fire were released and that with the cooler evening temperatures that the fire was beginning to lay down. This is a good time to remind people that personal fireworks are forbidden in the mountains. Please immediately call 911 if you see someone using personal fireworks.