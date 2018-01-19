Small Aircraft Crashes at Santa’s Village

Sky Forest, CA – On Wednesday, January 17, at approximately 11:30 am, the Twin Peaks Station and fire personnel were dispatched to Sky Park at Santa’s Village in reference to a plane crash landing in the parking lot. The small, single-engine aircraft left the San Bernardino Airport heading to Big Bear with four passengers on board. According to the pilot and occupants of the aircraft, the plane experienced some severe downward drafts shortly after take-off. Unable to gain the proper altitude to return to the airport safely, the pilot made the decision to perform an emergency landing on a dirt berm located in the North/West corner of the Santa’s Village parking lot.

After landing, all four occupants were able to exit the aircraft. The pilot and front passenger sustained minor injuries in the crash, while the two rear passengers were unharmed. EMT trained staff from Sky Park quickly rendered medical aid to the injured parties and stabilized them until the fire department arrived on scene. The Running Springs Fire Department transported the two injured parties to a local area hospital.

The National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB) and the Federal Aviation Administration were notified of the incident and will be conducting an investigation.