Sheriff’s Air Rescue Team Perform Hoist Rescue After Vehicle Goes Over the Side Near Running Springs

Running Springs, CA – On Friday, June 22nd, at approximately 8:00 a.m., the crew of Air Rescue 306 was requested to assist San Bernardino County Fire Department in the area of Running Springs with the report of a traffic collision, where a vehicle went down the mountain-side. Sheriff’s Helicopter 40King4 assisted in locating the vehicle, which came to rest in dense foliage, approximately 300 yards below the highway.

While San Bernardino County Fire Department personnel were extricating the victim, AR306 landed at a nearby school and configured for a hoist. After a short time, AR306 was asked to return to the scene and perform the hoist. An Air Medic was lowered approximately 70 feet to the scene, where he helped prep the victim for a hoist recovery in a “stokes” basket. Both the victim and Medic were hoisted from the scene, and the victim was flown to Loma Linda University Medical Center for treatment of his serious injuries.

The California Highway Patrol is conducting the investigation regarding the cause of the traffic collision.