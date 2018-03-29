Seeking Volunteers to Staff Fire Lookouts in the Forest

Big Bear, CA – The Fire Lookout Host Program, one of the many volunteer programs of the Southern California Mountains Foundation, is now recruiting volunteers to staff fire lookouts for the 2018 fire season. Lookout Volunteers help protect the forest and local mountains communities as well as communities along the forest boundary from the threat of fire. Additionally, Lookout Volunteers act as hosts to the multitude of public that visit the towers.

New Volunteer training begins April 9th. Becoming a Fire Lookout host is serious business and a lot of fun! Volunteers must attend 4 training classes: a two hour Orientation class, a three hour Natural History class, a seven hour Operations class, and an all-day In-Tower Training that puts you in the fire lookout with an experienced host.

Becoming a fire lookout is an interesting, enjoyable, and rewarding undertaking. However, it is not a

position to be taken lightly. Our lookout hosts must be professional, reliable, attentive and most

importantly, trustworthy as they may have a larger perspective of the fire environment, how incoming

weather impacts it and the safety of personnel in the field. Anyone age 18 or over can become a lookout

volunteer.

Dates and additional information are posted on the Southern California Mountains Foundation

website; SoCalMountains or contact the Fire Lookout Host Program

Coordinator, Pam Morey, at (909) 225-1025 or e-mail at pmorey@mountainsfoundation.org.