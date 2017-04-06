Big Bear City, CA – Shortly before noon on Wednesday, April 5, deputies and detectives of the Big Bear Sheriff’s Station executed a search warrant at a residence in the 800 Block of S. Central Lane in Big Bear City. The search warrant was obtained as part of an ongoing investigation into possession of child pornography. The suspect, identified as 63-year-old Thomas Goede, was found have sexually explicit photographs of minors on his personal cell phone. As a result of the search warrant, Goede’s cell phone, several computers, and other electronic devices were seized for forensic analysis. Goede was taken into custody without incident and booked into the Big Bear Jail on misdemeanor charges of possession of child pornography.

Detectives are conducting an ongoing investigation regarding the child pornography that was found on Goede’s cell phone. The Big Bear Sheriff’s Station is seeking the public’s assistance in identifying any possible victims. Anyone with information on this matter is requested to contact Detective McCurdy at (909) 866-0100. Information can also be reported anonymously by calling WE-TIP at (800) 78-CRIME or online at WeTip.