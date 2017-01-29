UPDATE: On Sunday, January 29, 2017 at approximately 1:10 a.m., Sheriff’s Dive Team members continued their search of Lake Arrowhead and located a deceased male in about 30 feet of water near the Yacht Club. The Coroner responded and confirmed the victim was Dawson Hartwig.

INCIDENT: Missing Person/Search and Rescue

LOCATION: 200 block of Burnt Mill Rd., Lake Arrowhead

VICTIM: Dawson Hartwig, 20 years old

6’4”, 160 lbs., Blonde hair, Brown eyes

Last seen wearing: White shirt, Khaki pants, Snow boots, Beanie hat

On Saturday, January 28, 2017 at 10:44 a.m. friends of Dawson’s contacted the Twin Peaks Sheriff’s Station and advised deputies that Dawson left their rented cabin on Burnt Mill Rd. late Friday afternoon, stating he was going for a walk but had not returned. Dawson did not take his phone or any other personal property with him. Dawson was last seen on Friday in the Lake Arrowhead Village area around 5:00 p.m.

Deputies began a search and are using the following resources: Patrol deputies, Sheriff’s Aviation, K9’s, Search and Rescue volunteers, Citizen on Patrol units and Community Emergency Response Team(CERT) members.

Local business owners, residents and visitors are asked to look at Dawson’s photo and if anyone sees him or has any information regarding his whereabouts they are asked to contact Sheriff’s Dispatch immediately at (909)387-8313.