Big Bear Lake, CA, December 2, 2016 – The Bear Valley Unified School District will be holding a reception for local contractors to share information on the Department of Industrial Relations and Public Works bidding process. The guidelines changed in 2014 for public work contractors doing business where public funding is used for projects costing $1000 or more. In an effort to encourage and educate local contractors on the bidding process for Big Bear school district jobs, the reception will be held on Thursday, December 8th from 3 to 5pm at the Bear Valley Unified School District Office at 42271 Moonridge Road. Refreshments will be served.