Big Bear, CA, December 27, 2016 – At this time of the year, Driving Under the Influence related accidents can be at the highest due to the extremely dangerous occurrence of drinking alcohol and getting behind the wheel. The Breakthrough Task Force strongly encourages individuals to celebrate safely, never drink and drive, and plan ahead before drinking alcohol.

It is important for individuals to prepare for a safe way home and can do so by utilizing the Big Bear Designated Driver Program. The Program celebrates the use of a designated driver when family or friends are out enjoying the festivities of the season at local participating restaurants or bars. The Designated Driver must identify themselves as the “Designated Driver” and will be given a Big Bear Designated Driver Program wristband to wear for the night, which also prevents any confusion by servers since they are not to drink any alcohol at all. The Designated Driver will also be provided with a perk while at the establishment, such as free nonalcoholic refreshments or a discount on appetizers. Once the celebrating has ended, the Designated Driver will safely and responsibly drive their friends and family home, without breaking any laws and most importantly without putting any lives at risk by allowing intoxicated drivers on the road.

For more information about the BBDDP, call Elisa Ellis at Big Bear Prevention of Rim Family Services at (909) 366-0545, or check out the program on Facebook!