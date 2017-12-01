Rotary Club Hosts Annual Senior Holiday Dinner

Big Bear, CA – The Rotary Club of Big Bear Lake will host its 29th annual Senior Citizens’ Holiday Dinner on Wednesday, December 6, at the Salvation Army Pine Summit Conference Center in Big Bear Lake.

This event has become a Holiday tradition in Big Bear over the years. Every year, the Rotary Club provides this free, fun event for the senior citizens of the Big Bear Valley. Dinner will be a full course turkey dinner complete with pumpkin pie for dessert. Rotarians and their spouses donate their time to help decorate, host, deliver raffle prizes, serve coffee, and clean up.

FREE tickets are available this year at two RE/MAX Big Bear offices, 42153 Big Bear Blvd. (909) 866-5062 and 41114 Big Bear Blvd. (909) 866-6161, and seniors are advised that they must pick up tickets in person, as no telephone reservations are available. Also, request only the number of tickets that you need so that all those who want to attend will be able to get tickets. Anyone 55 years of age and older is invited to attend. Each person who attends will need to have a ticket.

Entertainment will be provided an Elementary School Choir from the Bear Valley Unified School District. Many special holiday gifts, donated by local Rotarians, will be raffled to the participating Seniors. The oldest male and female seniors will also be recognized. A visit from Santa and Mrs. Santa will highlight the event. All Seniors in the Big Bear Valley are invited to attend. Doors open at approximately 10AM. The dinner will be served at noon, and the event will conclude about 2PM.