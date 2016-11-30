Big Bear, CA, November 30, 2016 – The Rotary Club of Big Bear Lake announces its 28th annual Senior Citizens’ Holiday Dinner to be held on Wednesday, December 7, 2016 at the Salvation Army Pine Summit Conference Center in Big Bear Lake. FREE tickets are available this year at a new pick up location, RE/MAX Big Bear, 42153 Big Bear Blvd. Big Bear Lake (909) 866-5062, but seniors are advised that they must pick up tickets in person between 9 and 5, as no telephone reservations are available.

Seniors are advised to request only the number of tickets that they need so that all those who want to attend will be able to get tickets. Anyone 55 years of age and older is invited. Every year, the Rotary Club provides this free, fun event for the senior citizens of the Big Bear Valley. Dinner will be a full course turkey dinner complete with pumpkin pie for dessert. Rotarians and their spouses donate their time to help decorate, host, deliver raffle prizes, serve coffee, and clean up.

Entertainment will be provided an Elementary School Choir from the Bear Valley Unified School District. A special presentation will also be made to commemorate Pearl Harbor Day, which falls this year on the date of the event. Many special holiday gifts, donated by local Rotarians, will be raffled to the participating Seniors. The oldest male and female seniors will also be recognized. A visit from Santa and Mrs. Santa will also highlight the event. Doors open at approximately 10AM. The dinner will be served at noon, and the event will conclude about 2PM. Don’t forget to pick up your tickets at RE/MAX Big Bear, across the street from CVS Pharmacy, as attendance is limited. For more information or to find out about table sponsorships, which help defray the cost of the event, please contact Keenan Warner at (661) 803-8252 or Rich Collier at (909) 866-8672.