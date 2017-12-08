Rotary Club Helps Santa Visit Children in the Valley

Big Bear, CA – Santa Claus, the jolly old elf himself, is planning visits to Big Bear Valley youngsters, bringing early gifts and taking last minute requests.

The Rotary Club of Big Bear Lake will give Santa some help with its annual Santa visit program providing Valley youngsters a treat that they won’t soon forget. For more than 30 years, the Rotary Club has been providing Santa visits to Valley children. Santa normally visits upwards of 1,000 children each year. The visits this year will take place on Thursday, Friday, and Saturday, December 14th, 15th, and 16th.

Santa will visit any child in the Big Bear Valley, bringing age appropriate gifts to each child in the family. All families, both local and visitor, are invited to call for a Santa visit. This is a free service provided through the generosity of Rotary Club members, who travel with Santa as his helpers around the entire valley.

Though not necessary, donations are gladly accepted, and they help to fund the program each year, along with special gifts of food and toys for those most in need.

To arrange a visit from Santa for your little ones, you can call any one of the following phone numbers: All Protection Alarm (909) 866-6586 (8am to 5pm only)

Dawn Hartmeister (909) 281-4495 Robinhood Resorts (909) 866-4643 (No calls Sat. or Sun. between 4 and 8pm) Little Greenhouse Florist (909) 866-5511

Santa visits are made in the evening hours on the specified dates, and children will be

surprised as they hear the familiar “Ho, Ho, Ho” and the jingle of bells coming up the

walk. Santa will shout out the name of each child as he enters the home and presents

each of them with a stocking filled with toys. Santa saves his grand entrance with a

sleigh and reindeers and chimney arrival for Christmas Eve.

Don’t miss out!! Reservations are necessary for each Santa visit and will be taken

right up through the week the visits take place. Please call early to get all the

details and to be sure Santa will visit your home this holiday season.