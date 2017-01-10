Big Bear lake, CA, January 10, 2017 – On Saturday, January 7, 2017, at about 12:10 a.m., deputies responded to a report of an armed robbery. The victim identified a residence in the 300 block of Starlight Circle in Big Bear Lake as the location where the crime occurred.

While the deputies were conducting their investigation, they searched the interior of the residence on Starlight Circle. During their search, they located a Glock .45 caliber firearm that had been reported stolen out of Tennessee. Deputies also located evidence linking 30 year old Carl Anthony James of Missouri City, Texas to possession of the stolen firearm. James was arrested and booked at the Big Bear Jail for Possession of a Stolen Firearm.

The robbery investigation is ongoing and it is unknown at this time if the recovered firearm was used during the commission of the robbery.