Public Invited to Regional Open House for the Countywide Plan

Big Bear, CA – The public is invited to a second round of regional open houses for the Countywide Plan that will include a formal presentation and opportunities to provide feedback on draft goals and policies, community actions and the land use map.

The County will provide an overview of progress since the 2017 Regional Open Houses, draft changes in County policy, and next steps in the Countywide Plan. The presentation will begin 30 minutes after the open house start time.

The public may view and provide feedback on the Draft County Policy Plan (goals and policies), updated Draft Community Plans / Action Guides, the latest Draft Land Use Map, and other policy & information maps.

There will also be an Open House Discussion. County and consultant staff will be on hand to answer questions and talk with attendees one-on-one, both before and after the presentation. People may drop in at any time during the advertised time frame to review material, ask questions, and share ideas with County staff. Open house materials will be posted in advance on the project website: Countywide Plan. For people who cannot participate in person, please visit the project website to view meeting materials and submit questions and feedback.

All persons are welcome to the open house, as the Countywide Plan will touch on aspects that may

affect anyone who lives, works or owns property in a city, town, or unincorporated community in San Bernardino County. The Countywide Plan will primarily address unincorporated areas. However, County policies, programs, and services can also affect incorporated cities and towns. In addition to residents, they encourage the attendance of service providers, nonprofits, the business community, and representatives from local, state, federal, and tribal agencies.

The Countywide Plan Open House in Big Bear will be held on Wednesday, September 19, from 6:00 to 8:00pm at the Big Bear Area Regional Wastewater Agency at 121 Palomino Drive in Big Bear City.