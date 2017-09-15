Big Bear, CA – Mary Bartholomew and Jon Turner were reported as missing persons out of New York on August 25, 2017. On September 11, California Highway Patrol officers located the vehicle Mary and Jon were reportedly driving in a turnout on Highway 38 in Fawnskin, California. The vehicle was unoccupied. The Big Bear Sheriff’s Station is requesting public assistance in locating these missing persons who may be in the Big Bear area.

Mary Bartholomew is a 25-year-old WFA, 5’8″ tall, 150-160 lbs., with brown eyes and dyed purple/reddish hair. Jon Turner is a 23-year-old WMA, 6’1″ tall, 150 lbs., with blue eyes and long brown hair. Anyone having information on the whereabouts of Mary Bartholomew or Jon Turner is urged to contact the Big Bear Sheriff’s Station at (909) 866-0100. Information can also be reported anonymously be calling WETIP at (800) 78-CRIME or online at WeTip.