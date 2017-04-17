Fire crews from the San Bernardino National Forest will be conducting burn operations in the vicinity of Angelus Oaks this week. Smoke may be visible in the Big Bear Valley and along Highway 38 from Big Bear to Mentone. Forest road 1N12 will be closed during certain phases of the project to ensure public and firefighter safety. Crews will attempt to burn approximately 35 acres during the week, weather permitting. After each active burn day, staff will continue to monitor at night. The Angelus Oaks Understory Burn Project will help reduce the risk of wildfire within the community of Angelus Oaks and maintain the desired future condition of the 2004 Angelus Oaks Community Protection Project.