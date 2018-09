Big Bear, CA – At 4:59 am this morning, a component failure occurred on the Shay 34kV line, which resulted in an outage affecting approximately 13,000 customers. Crews quickly located the fault and restored power to approximately 10,000 customers on the Eastern side of the valley at 6:40 AM. Once crews were able to isolate and repair the issue, power to the remaining 3,000 customers was restored at 6:57 am.