Big Bear Lake, CA , January 13, 20176 – In the past twenty-four hours, more than a foot of fresh snow has landed in the Big Bear region with the unintended consequence of knocking out power early Friday morning to the Big Bear Valley region, impacting thousands of BVES and Southern California Edison customers. SCE crews worked throughout the morning to restore power after an Edison facility was compromised by Friday’s storm, knocking out power to the region.

At 3:36 a.m. on Friday, an electrical malfunction occurred at Southern California Edison’s Goldhill substation affecting the SCE power supply line serving Edison and BVES customers. The ensuing power outage affected the entire Big Bear Valley region. BVES crews were the first to arrive on scene but because this was an SCE facility, SCE crews needed to be dispatched from outside the area to resolve the problem.

BVES reported that power was restored to all of its 23,000 customers at 11:55 a.m.

“While today’s weather is sorely needed to offset the ongoing drought impacting our region, the heavy rains and snow came with a price,” said BVES Interim Director Paul Marconi. “We truly appreciate the community’s understanding and patience as we worked with SCE to resolve the issues caused to their system by this storm.”