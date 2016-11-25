Big Bear Lake, CA, November 25, 2016 – Big Bear Fire Department responded to a reported commercial structure fire at Pong’s Restaurant on Thursday morning, November 24, 2016 at approximately 3:00 a.m. Upon arrival, initial Big Bear Fire crews confirmed a commercial structure fire with heavy flames and smoke coming from the rear of the building. Thirteen firefighters quickly extinguished the blaze with the assistance of San Bernardino County Fire and Cal Fire personnel.

Significant damage was present in the kitchen area and in the rear of the building. The restaurant was not open at the time of the fire. There were no occupants in the building at the time of the fire and no related injuries were reported during the fire incident. An investigation was conducted by Big Bear Fire Department in conjunction with San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Bomb and Arson Unit and is ongoing.