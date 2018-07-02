Personal Fireworks Illegal in Big Bear Valley

Big Bear, CA – Fireworks can be beautiful, but they can be unpredictable and deadly. Numerous fires have resulted from the use of personal fireworks, not to mention causing severe injuries to the users. Personal fireworks are illegal throughout Big Bear Valley, including “safe and sane” fireworks. In addition, all fireworks that explode, shoot into the air or move along the ground are termed dangerous and are illegal anywhere in California. If you see something, say something and call 9-1-1.

Big Bear Fire Department’s Assistant Chief-Fire Marshal Mike Maltby stated, “The only fireworks allowed in Big Bear are the professional 4th of July Fireworks Spectacular over the lake. No personal fireworks are allowed. Fire officials will be issuing citations with fines up to $1,000 for fireworks violations.”

The Rotary Club of Big Bear Lake provides locals and visitors with world-class fireworks on the evening of July 4th, visible from many vantage points. Sit back and enjoy the show. Big Bear Fire Department encourages the community to be safe and sane this holiday, and if someone is seen using personal fireworks, call 9-1-1 immediately.