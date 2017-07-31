According to the San Bernardino Sheriff’s Department, on Saturday, July 29th, at approximately 10:30 pm, deputies from the Apple Valley Police Department were requested to respond to the Apple Valley Airport in search of a vehicle belonging to the victim. The reporting party stated the victims were flying in from Big Bear and were overdue. Deputies located the vehicle at the airport and contacted the Aviation Division for assistance. An aerial search began immediately covering the area between the Big Bear and Apple Valley airports.

On Sunday, July 30th, at approximately 9:30 am, the crew aboard 40K3 located a single engine aircraft down in the county area of Big Bear Mountain. A flight crew member was hoisted to the wreckage and located two deceased; an adult male and female. The female has been identified as 28 year old, Rebecca Joan Raymond. Rebecca was a San Bernardino County Deputy Sheriff assigned to the Barstow Sheriff’s Station and, had been with the department since September of 2016. The name of the male victim is pending identification and notification of next of kin.

FAA and NTSB were contacted and have responded to assist the Sheriff’s Aviation Division with the investigation. The cause of the collision is unknown at this time and the investigation is ongoing.