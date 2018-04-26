Running Springs, CA – On April 22, 2018, at approximately 4:05 pm, Arrowhead Area officers responded to a call of a teal Chevy Silverado swerving on SR-18, at Snow Valley. As units responded, the call was upgraded to a traffic collision with no details. Moments later, it was reported that a female, later determined being an occupant of the Chevy, was pointing a firearm at passing motorists. When officers arrived on scene, they encountered the Chevy stuck in an adjacent dirt embankment. At that time, the female fled on foot and hid behind a dirt embankment. After the female pointed a firearm at the CHP officer, an officer involved shooting occurred. No injuries were sustained as a result of the shooting and the suspect was taken into custody. The San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department is conducting the investigation into the officer involved shooting. Any questions regarding the investigation may be referred to the San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department Public Affairs Division at 909-387-3700.