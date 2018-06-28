New Seat Belt Law to Impact Mountain Transit Riders Beginning July 1st

Big Bear, CA – Time to buckle up while riding the bus! July 1, 2018 is the date that the change in the Vehicle Code goes into effect. This change requires everyone 16 years or older to wear a seatbelt on all public transportation vehicles. The law also mandates that children under 16 must be secured either by a seatbelt or a child restraint that meets Federal Motor Vehicle Safety Standards, meaning car seats. Children 2 and under who are not in a car seat may ride on their parent or guardians lap. Parents or guardians who bring car seats on a public transportation vehicle are responsible for properly securing the car seat to the vehicle.

According to Sandy Benson, Assistant General Manager at Mountain Transit, “Mountain Transit vehicles are already equipped with seatbelts, the only exception is the Big Bear Lake Trolley.” Vehicles that were not manufactured with seatbelts are not required to be retrofitted.

In compliance with the new law, Mountain Transit will post notices in their vehicles and on the Mountain Transit website and Facebook page in both English and Spanish. Fines for violation of the law are $20.00 for the first violation and $50.00 for subsequent violations. Drivers must inform riders of the law and may refuse transportation to a rider who refuses to comply with the law.

For more details about the change to the seatbelt law, please visit the DMV website.