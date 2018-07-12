Mudslides Prompt Temporary Road Closures

Big Bear, CA – UPDATE: 5pm – Highway 18 to Lucerne Valley has re-opened with escorts. You can except some delays.

Isolated showers with heavy rainfall created mudslides on both Highway 18 to Lucerne Valley and Highway 38 today, prompting the closure of both highways for a period of time. Highway 38 has reopened but Highway 18 is still in a clean-up phase from a massive mud flow which brought mud, rocks and debris onto the roadway. Work crews are hoping to reopen the highway by 4:30pm today. The national weather service issued a flash flood warning to remain in effect until 3:45pm.