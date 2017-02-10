Running Springs, CA – On Thursday, February 9, at approximately 3:40 pm, Arrowhead Area officers responded to the scene of a traffic accident on SR-330, south of Lower Fredalba Road. Mr. Robert Thompson, 34 years old, and a resident of El Paso, Texas, was riding a yellow, 2003, Victory Freedom Motorcycle, southbound on SR-330, south of Lower Fredalba Road. Mr. Thompson lost control of his motorcycle which overturned onto its left side. Mr. Thompson was ejected from his motorcycle and consequently collided with an adjacent wood/metal guardrail. He was transported to Loma Linda University Medical Center with an altered level of consciousness and lacerations to his upper and lower extremities.