Big Bear, CA, January 26, 2017 – In August of 2016, Bear Valley Community Healthcare District’s Mom & Dad Project applied for a grant to provide car seats to help parents and caregivers abide by the new car seat law effective January 2017.

According to California Highway Patrol, effective January 2017, “Children under 2 years of age shall ride in a rear-facing car seat unless the child weighs 40 or more pounds OR is 40 or more inches tall. The child shall be secured in a manner that complies with the height and weight limits specified by the manufacturer of the car seat.”

The Mom & Dad Project is currently the only agency in the Big Bear area who is doing work surrounding car seats. The Mom & Dad Project’s Community Educator/Office Manager, Tina Wade, is currently the only Child Passenger Safety Technician in Big Bear, and she works with families throughout the year ensuring that their car seats are weight, height, and age appropriate and safe for children, however the current seats distributed by The Mom & Dad Project are provided through a specific grant that only allows car seat distribution for parents and caregivers that complete a series of Nurturing Parent Classes. The Mom & Dad Project also partners with Loma Linda Safe Kids, and California Highway Patrol to provide a Car Seat Safety Event in September, however due to funding constraints the event is only held once a year.

With this new grant from California Kids’ Plates Program Child Safety Equipment Distribution, The Mom & Dad Project will be able to give 30 car seats to parents and caregivers that are currently in immediate need. The Mom & Dad Project will be providing 10 seats on February 1st at 1pm, and 10 seats on March 7th at 10am and the last 10 seats on April 13th at 1:00pm. The seats will be available as first come first serve, and sign ups are required. To sign up or for more information, please contact Tina Wade at 909-878- 2326.