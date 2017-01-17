Lucerne Valley, CA, January 17, 2017 – The Mitsubishi Cement Corporation, located on Highway 18 in Lucerne Valley, is having an Open House on Thursday, January 19th, from 4:30 to 6:30 pm. This will be an educational and informative gathering for individuals interested in learning more about the South Quarry Project. The leadership team and consultants will be sharing the progress made thus far, and will be available to answer questions.

Please wear casual clothing and closed toe shoes. Light refreshments will be served. For more information and to RSVP, call Susan Patane at (909)809-0015. For more information on the South Quarry Project, read our original story at KBHRMitCemCorp.