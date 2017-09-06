Big Bear, CA – Local authors, artists, and performers will be the highlight of the Big Bear Valley American Association of University Women special event, Women in the Arts. Net proceeds of the event will benefit programs for young Big Bear women including Tech Trek, scholarships, and Speech Trek. The event takes place on Sunday, September 10th , from 2 pm to 5 pm at the Performing Arts Center.

Art displays, live music, a panel discussion with the artists on “Inside the Creative Process,” hors

d’oeuvres and wine, plus an extensive silent auction, are part of this fundraising event. Tickets are $35 at the door, if not sold out.

Featured honorees include: pianist-Barbara King, painter-Carol Mulvihill, cellist/educator-Sharon Rizzo, writer/photo journalist-Kathy Portie, stained glass artist- Diana Wondergem, mixed media mosaic artist-Jeannie Antes, and author-Yvonne Phillips.

Each year, the Big Bear Valley branch of AAUW sends local 7 th grade girls to Tech Trek summer camp for a week of STEM learning and activities. Scholarships and awards for Speech Trek are also awarded annually. The Women in the Arts fundraiser supports the organizations mission of advancing equity for women and girls through advocacy, education, philanthropy, and research.