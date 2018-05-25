Marine Corps League and American Legion Commemorate Memorial Day

Big Bear, CA – On Monday, May 28th, the Big Bear Valley Marine Corps League Detachment 1038 and The American Legion Post 584 will participate in a special program commemorating the sacrifices of the United States military personnel who have died in our nation’s service.

The 2018 ceremony will begin at 11 a.m. with a bagpipe tribute, performed by Major Nelson Reynolds, USAF retired. Major Nelson has supported the Big Bear Memorial Day Ceremony for many years and is honored to be invited every year. The keynote speaker for the solemn event will be a United States Marine assigned to Marine Corps Air Ground Combat Center Twentynine Palms.

The public is cordially invited to join veterans and families of service personnel, past and present

to participate in the procession and ceremony at Veterans Park.