Man in Big Bear Lake Arrested For Murder

Big Bear Lake, CA – On Tuesday, December 26, 2017, deputies from the Big Bear Sheriff’s Station responded to a residence on Lahontan Drive in Big Bear Lake, following the report of a shooting. Deputies and emergency fire personnel responded and located 22 year old Brandon Holmes inside the residence suffering from apparent gunshot wounds. He was pronounced deceased at the scene. The suspect, Lawrence Blakee, aged 69, was also located at the residence and detained by deputies.

Detectives from the Specialized Investigations Division, Homicide Detail, responded to the location and conducted the investigation. During the investigation, detectives determined the suspect, Lawrence Blakee, had shot the victim. Blakee was transported to the Big Bear Sheriff’s Station, interviewed by homicide detectives and subsequently arrested. Blakee was transported and booked into the West Valley Detention Center for Murder and is being held without bail. He was scheduled for court on December 28th.

The motive for the shooting remains under investigation and anyone with information regarding this incident is urged to contact the Big Bear Sheriff’s Station. Callers wishing to remain anonymous are urged to call the We-Tip Hotline at 1-800-78-CRIME (27463), or you may leave information on the We-Tip website at www.wetip.com.