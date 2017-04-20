Mammoth Resorts, including Snow Summit and Bear Mountain, are being acquired by a newly formed entity controlled by affiliates of the Aspen Skiing Company, LLC and KSL Capital Partners, LLC. Mammoth Resorts CEO, Rusty Gregory, will be hosting a town hall meeting tonight at Bear Mountain’s main lodge at 5pm. Gregory will be answering questions about what the sale means for our local mountains and the Big Bear community. The meeting is open to the public.