‘Live Your Dream Awards’ Celebrate Two Local Women

Big Bear, CA – Soroptimist International of Big Bear Valley celebrated two local women at their annual “Live Your Dream” Awards, which provide scholarships for education and training in the applicant’s field of choice. The February 15th ceremony presented a $1500 scholarship and a new laptop to Brandi Zapotosky as Soroptimist International’s Big Bear 2018 “Live Your Dream” Award Winner. Brandi is pursuing a career as a nurse and her dream is to help others the way she has been helped by local community resource centers. Additionally, recipient Rosie Silva received a $1000 scholarship to aid in her wish to become a dental hygienist.

The “Live Your Dream” scholarship program provides monetary assistance to women who are the primary source of financial support for their families, while working towards a college degree or completion of a specialized training program. Through Soroptimist International of the Americas, each year, more than $1.7 million in education grants are awarded to over 1,300 women. To learn about the program, visit LiveYourDream.org.