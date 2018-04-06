Last Tracks

Big Bear, CA – This weekend will be the final weekend to ride. With Bear Mountain already closed, all Big Bear Mountain Resort winter operations will be held at Snow Summit through Sunday, which will be closing day. Come send it one more time this season. Enjoy spring riding with access to 12 trails serviced by 5 lifts. You can still grab your 2018/19 season pass and start using it today.

The snow total this season was 39″ which is almost 30″ less than our average yearly snowfall and well under the record 147″ Big Bear received last year. The current base depth is 24″ at the top of the mountain and 12″ at the bottom. The next three days will be partly cloudy with temps in the low 60s. Enjoy one last, great weekend of Spring skiing here in Big Bear.