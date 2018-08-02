Large Crowds and Heavy Traffic Expected Saturday for Tour de Big Bear

Big Bear, CA – Tour de Big Bear has been voted Southern California’s favorite ride, with Big Bear Lake being named as the Cycling Capital of Southern California and ranked as the #1 weekend getaway city in the United States by Expedia. With up to 2,300 riders expected to participate in Saturday’s event, large crowds of riders, team support, and spectators will be prevalent throughout the Valley. There are 5 routes, ranging from 25 miles up to 125 miles, with the start/finish line staged in the Village of Big Bear Lake.

The HC Gran Fondo course is the longest of the routes and travels from the Village to Baldwin Lake, over Onyx Summit to Angelus Oaks, back up to Big Bear Lake, down the Arctic Circle, past Snow Valley to a turn around at Green Valley Lake and back again to the Village. Law enforcement officials from the Sheriff’s Department and California Highway Patrol will be staged at key intersections to assist motorists and riders. However, this is NOT a closed course and RULES OF THE ROAD are to be observed at all times unless you are otherwise directed by law enforcement personnel.

The event kicks off at 7:00 a.m. and is expected to last until approximately 4:00 p.m. Please allow extra time to get to and from your destinations within the Valley and use caution on the roads!