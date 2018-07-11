Join the Sheriff’s Department Team as a Citizen Volunteer

Big Bear, CA – The Big Bear Sheriff’s Station is now accepting applications for Citizen Patrol Volunteers. COPs assist Sheriff’s Deputies as the eyes and ears of the Valley by patrolling neighborhoods, conducting vacation checks, helping with traffic control and local community events, and assisting with other official duties.

The Sheriff’s Station will be conducting interviews during the months of July and August, and will be holding its next COP training academy in October, 2018. COP volunteers must be at least 18 years of age, have a high school diploma or GED, possess a valid ID, and pass an interview and background check.

For more information and an application, stop by the Big Bear Sheriff’s Station during business hours Monday through Friday or call Service Specialist Tiffany Swantek at (909) 866-0103.