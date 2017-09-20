Big Bear, CA – The forecast at Bear Mountain on Saturday, Sept. 23, calls for 100 percent chance of snow, groomed to perfection for the 14th annual Hot Dawgz & Hand Rails.

One of the most influential and innovative events in the snowboarding industry, some of the world’s best riders will be competing on a one-of-a-kind rail jam course designed and built by Bear Mountain’s renowned park staff. There will be an exclusive screening of the new TransWorld SNOWboarding film, Arcadia, and live performances by Tomorrows Bad Seeds, Andrew W.K., DJ Snoopadelic, and Method Man & Redman. It’s no wonder why HDHR is called “the largest winter kickoff party known to man.”

To purchase tickets or for more information, go to BearMtn or call 844.GO2.BEAR.