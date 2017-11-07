Interact Clubs Join Together to Make a Difference

Big Bear, CA – The Interact Clubs of Big Bear Middle School and Big Bear High School joined together with local restaurants last Thursday at the Elk’s Lodge for a ‘delicious’ fundraiser called ‘The Flavors of Big Bear’. All of the proceeds from this event, including the ticket price and donated items brought by attendees, will be sent to help those devastated by September’s earthquake in Mexico and Hurricane Maria in Puerto Rico.

Almost 200 people sampled delicious food from some of Big Bear’s favorite restaurants including Hacienda Grill, El Jacalito, Sonora Cantina, Saucy Mama’s, Copper Q, Oakside, Peppercorn, Azteca Grill, 572 Social, Local, Old Country Inn, Barnstorm, and Nottinghams.

The students from Interact did a wonderful job being of service to everyone in attendance and raised almost $4000.00 for a very important cause.