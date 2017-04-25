LOCATION: 40770 Big Bear Blvd, Big Bear Lake

VICTIM: Unidentified Male

On Tuesday, April 25, 2017 at 8:33 a.m., deputies from the Big Bear Station were called to the Big Bear Lake shoreline behind the Marina Resort Hotel located at 40770 Big Bear Blvd. Hotel employees reported finding a male subject floating face down near the shoreline. Deputies from the Big Bear Station as well as the Big Bear Lake Fire Department responded and located a deceased male in the lake. An investigation into the subject’s death is ongoing and no other details are being released at this time.

If you have any information regarding this investigation, you are asked to call the Big Bear Sheriff’s Station at (909)866-0100. Callers wishing to remain anonymous are urged to contact the We-Tip Hotline at 1-800-78-CRIME (27463) or you may leave info rmation on the We-Tip website at www.wetip.com.