Big Bear, CA – On Saturday, April 29, at approximately 6:42 p.m., hikers on Cougar Crest Trail located human skeletal remains a short distance off of the trail. Deputies from the Big Bear Sheriff’s Station responded and confirmed the remains were human. On Sunday, April 30, investigators from the Sheriff’s Specialized Investigations Homicide Detail and Coroner’s Division responded to the location and recovered the skeletal remains. The identity of the remains, and a cause of death are subject of an ongoing investigation.

Anyone with information related to this investigation is asked to contact the Sheriff’s Homicide Detail at 909-387-3589. Anyone with information who would like to remain anonymous is encouraged to contact We-Tip at (800) 78-CRIME.