UPDATE 10:00am – Five units from Big Bear Fire Department responded to the reported structure fire in the 200 block of North Shore Drive in Big Bear City . Upon arrival, fire crews observed the small two-story, single family residence well-involved in active fire. Fire attack started on the exterior of the house; crews took approximately 45 minutes to suppress the fire.

One occupant of the home was transported to a local hospital for treatment. There were no other injuries reported. The cause of the fire is under joint investigation between Big Bear Fire Department and San Bernardino County Bomb and Arson.

Big Bear, CA – A house fire on North Shore/SR 38 at Anita was called in at about 7:20 am this morning. Some of the surrounding brush has also caught fire. Highway 38 is closed at Anita. Please avoid the area and allow the fire Department to do it’s work.