Running Springs, CA, December 5, 2016 – On Friday, December 2, 2016, at approximately 9:06 p.m., deputies from the Twin Peaks Station responded to the 31000 block of Wagon Wheel Drive in Running Springs for a report of a man suffering from trauma to his upper torso. The man, later identified as John Eastwood, a 45 year old resident of Twin Peaks, was transported to a local hospital where he was pronounced deceased.

Detectives from the San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department, Specialized Investigations Division, Homicide Detail were requested and are conducting the investigation. Anyone with information regarding this incident is urged to contact Detective Troy Mooradian or Sergeant David Johnson at (909)387-3589. Callers wishing to remain anonymous are urged to call the We-tip Hotline at 1-800-78-CRIME (27463) or you may leave information on the We-Tip website at WeTip.