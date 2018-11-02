Holiday Giving Collaborative Helps Out This Holiday Season

Big Bear, CA – The Kiwanis Gifts for Kids & Holiday Giving Collaborative has, for many years, been helping families in need have a more enjoyable Thanksgiving and Christmas Holiday. If you find yourself in that position, they will help provide a full Thanksgiving dinner for those who sign up in November and Christmas gifts for your children for those who sign up on the December dates.

This year, the new sign-up location is the Elks Lodge, which is located at 40611 Village Drive in Big Bear Lake. In order to receive a Thanksgiving dinner, applicants with Big Bear Valley proof of residence, must sign up on one of the three November dates. This weekend, sign-ups will be available from 1-4 on both Saturday and Sunday, November 3rd and 4th, at the Elks Lodge. You may also sign up next Saturday, November 10th, from 1-4.

For help at Christmas, there are two sign up dates, Saturday, December 1st and Saturday, December 8th, also from 1-4 at the Elks Lodge.