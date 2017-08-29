Big Bear Lake, CA – On Monday, August 28, 60 year old Anna Fay Hannah, a visitor from Texas, was hiking in the Big Bear area at Castle Rock. While hiking, she fell and sustained a non-life threatening injury. She was unable to hike out of the area and called 911 for help. Big Bear Fire personnel arrived at the scene and began hiking to her. Fire personnel were assisted by a Sheriff’s patrol helicopter. The crew of the helicopter located the injured hiker and guided medical personnel to her. Medical personnel assessed the victim and decided a hoist rescue would be appropriate due to the victim’s injuries, steep terrain, and distance to a roadway.

Air Rescue 307 responded with a crew of 4. The air crew coordinated with ground crews for the rescue. A Firefighter/Paramedic was hoisted down about 100′ to the injured hiker who was surrounded by large boulders and trees. He assessed the patient and placed her in a rescue harness. The hiker was then hoisted to the helicopter.

The injured hiker was flown to the Big Bear Airport where she was transported by ground to Bear Valley Community Hospital for treatment.