Big Bear, CA – On Wednesday, May 31, at approximately 4:15 p.m., Sheriff’s Volunteer Forces contacted the Aviation Unit regarding a hiker who activated a Personal Locater Beacon (PLB) on Pacific Crest Trail, near the North Fork area. The GPS coordinates from the activation showed the hiker, identified as Jared Lee Ewing, was approximately 6 miles south of Onyx Peak.

40 King 2, with a crew of two Deputies, responded to the GPS coordinates to search for Ewing. As soon as the crew arrived they immediately located Ewing, who was near an open area at the bottom of the canyon. They made contact with him and determined that he needed to be extracted due to medical issues.

Ewing was transported to awaiting San Bernardino County Fire Department paramedics at Big Bear Airport. Ewing declined to be transported for further medical treatment.

Every hiker should be mindful that Personal Locator Beacons are highly recommended to be carried while hiking in any national forests or other locations where cellphone coverage is non-existent. If an injury or illness occurs, notification of your GPS position can immediately be sent to a satellite and the appropriate agency can be dispatched to help.