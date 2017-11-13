Highway 38 Shut Down Sunday for Helicopter Hoist Rescue

Big Bear, CA – On Sunday, November 12, at approximately 12:35 p.m., Riverside resident Robert Brough, was riding his motorcycle on Highway 38 near Barton Flats and was involved in a single vehicle collision. Brough was thrown from his motorcycle and fell approximately 100 feet below the roadway. San Bernardino County Fire Department personnel were dispatched to the area to assist. Members of the San Bernardino County Sheriff’s San Gorgonio Search and Rescue Team were in the area and responded to the scene.

Once the San Gorgonio Search and Rescue Team arrived, they climbed to the victim and performed an assessment. They determined he was suffering from major injuries and notified Fire Department personnel. They were unable to carry the victim out due the steep terrain.

Sheriff’s Aviation Unit, Air Rescue Six, was requested to assist with a hoist rescue. Two sheriff’s rescue medics, a doctor and a paramedic, were lowered from the helicopter. The victim was secured into a rescue basket and was hoisted up into the helicopter, followed by the medics. The victim was flown to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

On Saturday, Sheriff’s Aviation Rescue was called to the Castle Rock Trail area to rescue a 19 year old hiker who had lost his footing while bouldering. He fell approximately 15 feet and briefly lost consciousness. He was hoisted into the helicopter and flown to a local hospital to be treated for non-life threatening injuries.