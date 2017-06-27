UPDATE: 6/29/17, 12noon – The Mart Fire, which began around 3:18 PM on June 27th, is located east of San Bernardino, and north of Highland along Highway 330. Highway 330 remains open. The fire remains at 670 acres, with 40 percent containment. There are currently 250 firefighters assigned including: 8 Hand crews, 18 Engines, and 2 Water Tenders. The Mojave Air Quality Management District issued a Smoke Advisory for the High Desert.

UPDATE: 6/28/17, 7:15pm – The Mart Fire has been reduced in size to 670 acres due to more accurate mapping. The fire is now 40% contained. There are 544 firefighters assigned to the fire including 16 hand crews, 38 engines and 2 dozers. Fire personnel will start to demobilize resources beginning tomorrow.

UPDATE: 6/28/17, 7:15AM – Overnight, the Mart Fire has remained at 902 acres with 15% containment. Smoke may still be visible in Big Bear and Highway 330 remains open. UPDATE: 6/27/17, 10:10PM – The Mart Fire in Highland is at 902 acres with 0% containment. Highway 330 was able to open as of 9:55pm. All evacuations for Highland have been lifted. There are 560 firefighters assigned to this fire with 41 engines, 5 water tenders, 5 helos, 6 tankers, 2 air attacks and 12 hand crews. Smoke may still be visible in the Big Bear Valley. UPDATE: 6/27/17, 4:54PM – Now being called the Mart Fire in Highland, the fire began at 3:18pm and has grown to 300 acres and resulted in the mandatory evacuations in Highland, east of Orchard Road, north of Highland Avenue and west of Church Street. Smoke may be visible in the Big Bear Valley. 6/27/17, 4:30pm – Fire authorities have alerted KBHR of a temporary road closure as a result of a small fire which began this afternoon. Highway 330 is temporarily closed between Highland and Running Springs for an unknown duration due to a small fire in Highland at the base of Highway 330.