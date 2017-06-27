UPDATE: 6/27/17, 10:10PM – The Mart Fire in Highland is at 902 acres with 0% containment. Highway 330 was able to open as of 9:55pm. All evacuations for Highland have been lifted. There are 560 firefighters assigned to this fire with 41 engines, 5 water tenders, 5 helos, 6 tankers, 2 air attacks and 12 hand crews. Smoke may still be visible in the Big Bear Valley.

UPDATE: 6/27/17, 4:54PM – Now being called the Mart Fire in Highland, the fire began at 3:18pm and has grown to 300 acres and resulted in the mandatory evacuations in Highland, east of Orchard Road, north of Highland Avenue and west of Church Street. Smoke may be visible in the Big Bear Valley.

6/27/17, 4:30pm – Fire authorities have alerted KBHR of a temporary road closure as a result of a small fire which began this afternoon. Highway 330 is temporarily closed between Highland and Running Springs for an unknown duration due to a small fire in Highland at the base of Highway 330.