Help Shape the Future of Water Conservation

Big Bear, CA – More than 3,500 homeowners and businesses have benefitted from the many conservation programs offered by the City of Big Bear Lake Department of Water including toilet rebates, turf buybacks, free low flow showerheads and potential leak detection. Now the local water supplier is asking customers to give their feedback on which programs matter most and which they should consider implementing in the future.

“The results could affect all of our customers for years to come so we need to know what people like, what’s no longer effective, and what they wish we offered,” says Water Conservation and Public Information Supervisor, Sierra Orr. The survey is one component that will help determine which programs are included in DWP’s new Water Conservation Management Plan, a long range strategic planning document the agency is developing with funding received from the U.S. Bureau of Reclamation.

The BBLDWP encourages customers to visit www.BBLDWP.com/Survey to complete the questionnaire. Various sections address all water users including homeowners, and commercial businesses. Those who participate can answer only those questions they care about and skip any questions or sections that don’t apply.

“For example, we need to know if customers would take advantage of credits to install smart irrigation controllers, more efficient sprinkler nozzles, rain barrels or gray water systems,” she continued. The plan will review and prioritize all current and potential conservation measures based upon cost-effectiveness, ease of implementation, public perception, staff resources, quantifiable water savings, and ratepayer impacts. For those who don’t want to complete the online survey, any input is welcome using the contact information below.

BBLDWP Attn: Sierra Orr

P.O. Box 1929 Big Bear Lake, CA 92315

(909) 866-5050 X202

Conservation@BBLDWP.com